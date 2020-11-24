Efforts to amend the city-parish's Plan of Government -- including an overhaul of the Metro Council and tighter term limits for mayors -- have been tabled indefinitely and will only resurface if a mostly new Metro Council decides to revisit the issue.

In an impassioned speech at Wednesday night's Metro Council meeting, Councilwoman Donna Collins-Lewis pulled the three items to change the city-parish's home rule charter from the council's consideration. She said she knew she didn't have the votes it took to put the amendments in front of voters in the spring.

Some members of the public had criticized the proposal, saying they weren't given enough time to fully digest the array of proposed changes a committee chaired by Collins-Lewis spent nearly two years working on.

"I totally respect the opinion of the public but everyone had an opportunity to give input," Collins-Lewis said at Wednesday's public hearing. "We did have public meetings. And those meetings were public and posted online. (But) I know I don't have the votes so I'm asking that this body come up with a committee to pick up this work when the new council comes in."

The 12-member body is set to see at least six new members after this year's municipal elections.

Among the set of proposed changes to the Plan of Government were limiting the terms of mayor-president to two instead of three, moving the city-parish's Planning Department under the mayor's administration, and creating the new position of "executive counsel" so that the mayor-president has their own lawyer for legal advice.

The most controversial was adding an at-large member to the Metro Council, which would have created a 13-member council that would have prevented tied votes.

Citizens who spoke out in opposition shared many of the same sentiments, saying that holding an election in spring 2021, when council was considering putting it on the ballot, wasn't ideal given how low voter turnout usually is. They also chided the council for not keeping its promise to hold a series of public meetings in various districts to give the public more time to weigh in on the proposed changes.

Many also felt citizens were too distracted this year by the coronavirus pandemic to fully pay attention to magnitude of what was going on with the Plan of Government.

"The specifics behind these recommendations have not been effectively communicated to the general public," said Ed Lagucki, president of the Greater Baton Rouge Civic Association. "Do these recommendations aim to improve the effectiveness of government...or are they intended to fix a system that is broken?"

"Trying to push these propositions through does more harm than good," Tania Nyman said moments later. "In the middle of a pandemic, the public cannot dedicate the time and energy to consider...the magnitude of what's being proposed."

Councilwoman Chauna Banks, one of the council members who have already secured another term after the primary elections last month, said she's committed to holding public meetings next year on the proposed changes. Banks, like Collins-Lewis, doesn't want the work the committee has already done to be in vain.

"We don't need a new committee, we just need to continue the process," she said. "I feel my constituents and myself deserve opportunity to fully grasp it. We just have so much going on right now. 2020 has been a monster."