On Monday, the Ochsner Health System will start allowing vaccinated staff to go without masks in facilities that don't involve patient care, joining Baton Rouge General Medical Center in the policy change that follows the state lifting of two mandates this fall.
Gov. John Bel Edwards lifted his statewide mask mandate in October in all settings except for grade schools after Louisiana saw its numbers of new COVID cases, positive test results and hospitalizations drop.
About a month later, the Louisiana Department of Health ended its emergency mandate for masks in all healthcare facilities licensed by the state, including hospitals.
LDH will "continue to endorse the CDC's (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) nonbinding recommendations for hospitals," agency spokesman Levin Litten said.
Those CDC recommendations were updated in September for limited situations in healthcare facilities in communities with low-to-moderate coronavirus spread. In those places, the CDC said some fully vaccinated people could choose not to wear face masks in some settings.
"However, in general, the safest practice is for everyone in a healthcare setting to wear source control," the CDC advised, using a clinical term for face masks.
In November, Gov. Edwards reported that Louisiana had the lowest rate of COVID hospitalizations in the country.
Beginning next week, vaccinated staff of the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System will continue to wear face masks when interacting with patients but can choose not to wear masks in general areas of the hospital, said Dr. Steven Gremillion, chief medical officer of the health system.
The change in policy is for vaccinated staff at the system's Louisiana hospitals in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Monroe and Bogalusa, he said.
"Unvaccinated staff will need to wear a mask when entering any of our hospital buildings," Gremillion said.
At its hospital in Jackson, Mississippi, vaccinated staff will continue to be required to wear masks in all situations, he said, because of the higher number of COVID cases in that state.
In September, it was reported that Mississippi had the highest rates of COVID-19 deaths in the country.
For the entire Franciscan Missionaries health system, "we'll continue to encourage patients and visitors to wear masks," Gremillion said.
In late November, Baton Rouge General Medical Center changed its policy to make masks optional for vaccinated staff, visitors and patients, said Meghan Parrish, vice-president of marketing and communications.
Katie Johnston, spokeswoman for Baton Rouge General, said that, "in patient care settings where someone is suspected or confirmed COVID-positive" all staff, including those vaccinated, will wear face coverings.
A third local healthcare facility, Woman's Hospital, is keeping the mask policy its had in place since the start of the pandemic last year, according to its spokeswoman Caroline Isemann.
"We require all patients, visitors and staff to wear a mask at all times while inside the hospital," she said.
Another local hospital, Ochsner Baton Rouge, requires that "everyone wear a mask in all patient care areas," said Dr. Aldo Russo, regional medical director.
“Throughout the pandemic we have re-evaluated our policies based on the latest medical information and guidance, and we will continue to assess these on an ongoing basis,” he said.
In general, though, experts say it's advisable to keep a face mask handy for any trip to the hospital, mandate or no.