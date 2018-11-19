The plug has been pulled on the body camera committee the city-parish created to help determine how to best deploy the devices within the Baton Rouge Police Department and to establish policies for their use. But opinions differ on whether it's the right time to end the panel.

The Metro Council voted at its last meeting to disband the body camera committee once Police Chief Murphy Paul seats the members of his advisory council, which will have a broader mission to help his department in its interactions with the community.

Councilwoman Barbara Freiberg had been pushing to disband the body cam committee, saying there is no longer a need for it.

"I don't understand why in this city we don't keep better track of our commissions and councils to make sure they're still doing what they're supposed to be doing," she said. "The group that has been meeting on this, their charge has been fulfilled."

Disband police body cam committee? Baton Rouge council member's call getting little support Now that every Baton Rouge police officer has a body camera, the question has turned to whether the city still needs a body camera committee t…

But state Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, who has served as the committee's leader since its creation, said the decision to disband the committee is a "political move" against her and a step back for the city-parish, given recent controversies regarding the Baton Rouge Police Department's use, or lack thereof, of the mini-surveillance devices.

"This is a bad precedent we're setting," said Marcelle, who spearheaded the committee’s creation three years ago when she was a council member. "This advisory committee the chief is putting together is totally different; it's not specific to body cams."

During the discussion that prefaced Metro Council's vote, Freiberg and others argued the committee had served its purpose, which was to study and launch the pilot program that led to the city-parish's April 2017 decision to outfit BRPD officers with body cameras.

Councilwoman Donna Collins-Lewis said any committee the council creates has a shelf life. And if this committee were to continue, she said before the vote, it would need to be revamped with a new purpose.

In a letter Marcelle sent last month to the mayor and Metro Council, the state representative urged city-parish leaders to expand the scope of the committee and proposed that it continue working on oversight and policy implementation related to body cameras.

Marcelle said neither the mayor's office nor any of the council members responded to her.

"I don't think they ever liked me being over the committee," she said. "Councilwoman Donna Collins-Lewis originally voted against body cams for officers and then said she wasn't against them, just that she didn't know who would pay for it."

Marcelle continued: "Neither Donna or Barbara saw fit to come and explain what their concerns were. If they wanted me to step down, they could have just asked and not dismantled the committee."

Collins-Lewis declined to respond to Marcelle's claims, saying she stands by the previous statements she has made on body cams and the committee.

Freiberg said Marcelle is wrong that the decision was a political attack against her.

"I credit Denise for doing a great job with the committee; had it not been for the group, we may not have them," Freiberg said. "I think what people really want is a police oversight committee. If the chief's new (advisory council) doesn't solve that purpose, then we need to look at forming a commission with that charge."

Both councilwomen said they felt policy recommendations and input from the community regarding body cams is something that could be tackled by the police chief's advisory council going forward.

But Cleve Dunn Jr., who serves on the body cam committee, disagreed.

The committee's pursuit of transparency and more oversight is still vital, he told Freiberg, because minorities locally and across the nation are still having too many deadly interactions with law enforcement.

Last month, BRPD fired a police officer who shot at a 21-year-old during a traffic stop and who initially claimed he was returning fire from the man. But an internal investigation later revealed there was no evidence to support the cop's story — only one shot was fired. But, that determination came weeks later because the officer failed to turn on both his body and dash cameras during the incident, despite being outfitted with working cameras.

+4 Probe into fired BRPD officer finds body, car cams should've recorded shooting; more questions raised The internal investigation into the fired Baton Rouge police officer who shot at a fleeing motorist found that the former cop's body and in-ca…

"I think we still need transparency and oversight," Dunn said following the council's decision. "The previous committee was formed organically and included representatives from the community, elected officials and law enforcement."

"This (chief's advisory council) will be people handpicked by him," Dunn said.

Marcelle agreed: "If he gets to pick who he wants to pick, I don't see that as being transparent."

Paul indicated to council members last week he had sent out letters to various community groups and organizations, inviting representatives to sit on his advisory council. The police chief said he doesn't want any elected officials to serve on the council and that he is open to having one of the members from the body cam committee be a member.

Dunn was asked at the council meeting if he wanted to serve, but said no.

Paul said he expects to seat the members of that advisory committee sometime before the end of the year.

+2 'It's unfortunate': 'Defective' body cam didn't record trooper shooting Baton Rouge teen The Louisiana state trooper who opened fire on a teenager in Baton Rouge this month had been wearing a "defective" body camera that did not re…