Officials with the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport are optimistic their passenger volumes will bounce back to pre-coronavirus levels by the end of next year.

"The demand is there, it's just about people feeling comfortable again flying and companies getting back to pre-COVID travel policies," said spokesman Jim Caldwell.

— but some industry analysts don't expect air travel to fully rebound until late 2023 or early 2024.

Like air travel across the world, the city's airport saw far fewer passengers this spring and summer this year when stay-at-home orders and coronavirus mitigation measures grounded everyone and the pandemic crippled the economy.

Passenger volume at Baton Rouge Metro is down about 53% compared to the same time last year, but Caldwell says that's 5 to 6% better than the national average.

The number of passengers traveling in and out of Baton Rouge Metro normally holds steady throughout the year between 78,000 to 66,000 people, on average.

Between the months of August, September and October, passenger volume at Baton Rouge Metro has been 25,175, 31,321 and 35,212 respectively, according to data posted on Open Data BR.

That was after the airport saw its most dramatic drop in volume in April, May and June when the number of passengers logged at the airport was 3,377, 10,528 and 15,221, respectively.

After seeing record revenue gain in 2019 of approximately $164.5 million, Caldwell said ticket revenues will decrease a little more than 50% this year.

Baton Rouge Metro had been on a trend for the past two years of steady gains when it comes to passenger volume, experiencing a 3.73% increase in 2017 and 3.77% jump the following year.

Back in April, the airport received a $8.4 million grant from the U.S. Transportation Department to help supplement revenue losses due to the pandemic and implement mitigation measures when air travel started opening back up as restrictions loosened mid-year.

"Over half of our passengers are business travelers, so we're not as impacted so much by holiday travel trends; we're pretty consistent," he said. "We're pleasantly surprised we're doing fairly well—considering the times."

Caldwell said airport officials are hopeful that vaccine disruptions for the coronavirus will continue to go well through the first of the year so that, by the end of the year, more people who want to take it are able to.

The pandemic hasn't stalled the series of upgrades to the airport's runway, thanks partially to $15 million in supplemental grant funding the airport received from the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Program.

"Those projects are still moving forward," Caldwell said.