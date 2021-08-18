Construction on an enormous $9.4 billion plastics plant proposed in St. James Parish must be delayed so the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers can do a more extensive and lengthy review of the facility's impacts on the environment and nearby communities, the Corps said Wednesday.

The project on the west bank of St. James, proposed by an affiliate of Formosa Plastics, has been praised by Gov. John Bel Edwards and many other government leaders for the thousands of jobs and millions of dollars in economic development it will bring.

But it has become a national lightning rod for a few local leaders and environmental and community groups, who have criticized its toxic air emissions, risk of accidental release of plastic pellets, the ramp-up plastics production it represents, and its proximity to antebellum graves that may be those of slaves.

The project announced in spring 2018 has already hit other slowdowns because of high Mississippi River water and state and federal litigation. One of those lawsuits prompted the Corps of Engineers in mid-November to suspend a previously issued permit to destroy and fill wetlands on the more than 2,300-acre site along the river.

Since then, all sides of the intense debate over the plant have been waiting to see what would result from the Corps of Engineers' review of the situation.

The decision came Wednesday in a Tweet from Jaime Pinkham, acting assistant secretary of the Army for civil works. It also came after months of public pressure on the new Biden administration from environmental groups, political leaders in other states, and a United Nations investigator, all of whom argued that the huge complex would have a disproportionate impact on minority communities located nearby.

"As a result of information received to date and my commitment for the Army to be a leader in the federal government's efforts to ensure through environmental analysis and meaningful community outreach, I conclude an EIS process is warranted to thoroughly review areas of concern, particularly those with environmental justice implications," Pinkham wrote in a two-page memo dated Aug. 18.

An "EIS" is an "environmental impact statement," a more in-depth review by the Corps than the assessment Formosa previously had to do.

President Joe Biden has promised to take environmental justice concerns into more consideration as federal agencies review new industrial proposals.

The decision doesn't kill the project from a regulatory perspective. But it will likely require that the Corps and FG LA LLC, the local Formosa affiliate behind the facility, do a far more extensive analysis of the plant's emissions and impact on African American neighborhoods closest to the facility and whether other sites would be a better location.

In the tweet, Pinkham wrote that Formosa's permit would remained suspended until the new review is finished and the Corps reaches a final decision.

Pinkham's memo adds that the new review process would "provide opportunities for voices to be heard in an open, transparent, and public way."

In a court challenge of the Corps of Engineers' earlier permit issued in September 2019, environmental groups had questioned the sufficiency of that environmental assessment in examining all the issues they say the complex presented.

The Formosa plant is expected to generate 1,200 permanent jobs, thousands more temporary construction jobs and other spin-off employment, and tens of millions of dollars in annual tax revenue even after large property tax and other breaks.