DONALDSONVILLE — Two men wanted in a separate investigation in Ascension Parish and a 17-year-old were found over the weekend in a car near La. 1 with reportedly stolen guns and alcohol, sheriff's deputies said Tuesday.
Trevon Thompson, 27, and Dontre Green, 29, were found near a gas station around West Tenth Street and La. 1 South in Donaldsonville just before midnight Saturday.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office would not say Tuesday what separate investigation prompted officers to look for Thompson and Green, but arriving deputies searched the car late Saturday and found six firearms, including two previously reported as stolen, as well as open containers of alcohol.
Thompson, Green and the juvenile, who was driving, were each arrested on a variety of weapons and other counts, deputies said in a statement.
Thompson and Green, both of Donaldsonville, were each booked into Ascension Parish Prison on counts of illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, possession of firearm by convicted felon and four bench warrants, deputies said.
The 17-year-old male was booked on two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, improper display, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle and not having a driver's license or vehicle insurance, deputies said.
Thompson was given bail of $550,000; Green $105,000. Both remained in jail Tuesday morning, online records say.
The teen was released to a guardian, deputies said.