The Gardere initiative, an organization that provides children and families throughout the Gardere neighborhood with a number of services and resources, will accept 10 Chromebooks from Cox Communications Thursday to kick off the launch of an ongoing partnership.

James Vilas, chairman of the initiative's board of directors, said children enrolled in the neighborhood's after-school program – many of whom don't have access to such technology at home – will be able to sign out the Chromebooks to complete homework assignments.

"We have kids from all walks of life who have neither WiFi nor any laptops or electronic capabilities, but a lot of times they have to provide reports, access homework, things of that nature," Vilas said. "Now we'll be able to help with that."

Founded in 2006 by a group of local churches, the Gardere Initiative has been the driving force behind several community improvement projects in the South Baton Rouge neighborhood, which has long held a reputation as a high-crime area where nearly a quarter of residents live below the poverty line.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

But several years ago, with the help of a core group of volunteers, the collective renovated an abandoned apartment and turned it into a bustling community center that offers residents access to a small library, as well as tutoring, job training and summer camps for children.

Now, with the help of ongoing partnerships with companies like Cox, Vilas said he hopes the organization will be able to provide Gardere families with even more opportunities.

He added that Cox has already strengthened the center's WiFi so that students who don't have access to internet at home can use it from the building's stairs after-hours.

"(The center) is a safe place for them," Vilas said. "And we really feel this partnership is going to help us help it grow."