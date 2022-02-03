After someone spotted a body washed ashore Thursday morning along the bank of the Mississippi River near the U.S.S. Kidd in downtown Baton Rouge, police and firefighters responded to the scene.
The call came in around 9:30 a.m., Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said.
The body was visible in shallow water near the USS Kidd later Thursday morning. The deceased person appeared to be an adult dressed in jeans, sneakers and a jacket.
While police waited for the coroner to arrive, keeping an eye on the body, a cold front rolled rapidly down the river, pushing a wall of dense fog southward and creating an ominous backdrop for the morbid scene.
The area, which is frequented by residents and tourists, was relatively quiet Thursday morning. One man taking pictures of the fog unwittingly proceeded down the levee toward the body before police stopped him. His eyes widened upon hearing the news.
Police have not said whether foul play is suspected. They said additional information will be released when it becomes available.