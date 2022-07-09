Leonard Brown never quite accepted that his brother, Cpl. Lawrence Brown, was killed when he was taken prisoner during the Korean War in 1951.
Without a body, the pair's cousin, Donnie Williams, said the family struggled to process the loss of their youngest member.
"There was no body and no finality to it," Williams said. "It's good for it to end the way it's ending today."
On Saturday, Brown's surviving relatives finally received that closure when they laid him to rest at Mt. Gillian Baptist Church in Prairieville.
It was a homecoming 70 years in the making.
In February, the U.S. Army casualty and Mortuary Affairs Division announced that Brown’s remains had been found after they were linked to his surviving relatives through genetic testing.
Brown was a member of Company M, 3rd Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division when he was captured by Chinese People’s Volunteer Forces on Nov. 26, 1950.
He was 21 when he was reported missing in 1951 after his unit was attacked in the vicinity of Kujang, North Korea. He didn’t appear on the Army’s Death List until 1954.
After the war, returning American prisoners of war reported that Brown died at a prisoner of war camp.
His exact date of death could not be confirmed. It is recorded as March 31, 1951 – the last day he could have possibly been alive, according to POW testimonies.
According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, more than 7,500 military personnel who died during the Korean War went unaccounted for. Many of their remains were marked as “unknown” and buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii.
Through the disinterment process, they are now being identified so that outreach to families and proper burials can occur. Brown was the first of a few soldiers from the Baton Rouge area whose remains were accounted for earlier this year.
At the time of his death, Brown’s parents lived in the 2300 block of Texas Street in Baton Rouge, which has since been renamed Thomas Delpit Drive. Brown’s parents and siblings have since died, but the Army was able to contact one of the veteran’s few remaining relatives – Odessa Johnson, a cousin now in her 90s.
Like a Southern oak tree
Standing next to Brown’s casket during the burial at Mt. Gillian Baptist Church Cemetery Saturday, Williams said his cousin came from a hardworking family.
As a child, the young Brown would walk two miles to Mt. Gillian church every Sunday with his parents, his family obituary said. He attended Reddy Elementary and later McKinley High School.
In his teens, his family said Brown often scoured his neighborhood for other kids and would gather them in groups to play games, never shying away from an opportunity to play pranks on his siblings and friends.
Had her cousin’s life not been cut short, “I think he would have grown up to be some kind of leader,” Johnson said. “Whenever they were playing around in Baton Rouge, he would be the leader of a bunch of boys, just having fun.”
Before his own death years later, Brown’s brother would visit Williams’ home in Georgia and talk about how much he missed his fun-loving and adventurous younger sibling.
“He never quite made up his mind whether Lawrence was really gone because he hadn’t closed that final door,” Williams said.
Their close-knit family was like a southern oak tree, he continued: Deep roots, strong trunk, heavy leaves.
His cousin’s death snapped a branch off that tree.
'Welcome home'
At Saturday's memorial service, Brown was posthumously awarded numerous medals and citations from both the U.S and the Republic of Korea, including the Purple Heart.
“Today we bring Lawrence’s remains home,” Williams said, “and we are very thankful.”
Saturday morning, the sun rose in Prairieville, Louisiana, he said. Saturday evening, it set, but this time, Lawrence Brown once again lay beside his mother and father.
Williams’ voice broke.
“Lawrence,” he said, “welcome home.”
Terry L. Jones contributed to this report.