FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2013, file photo, the Delta Queen riverboat is moored at Coolidge Park on in downtown Chattanooga, Tenn. President Donald Trump signed legislation on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2018, that will allow the historic 1920s Delta Queen to cruise the nation's rivers once again after a 10-year layoff. (John Rawlston/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP, File)