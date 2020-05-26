A 13-year-old teen girl was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish on Monday night, according to Louisiana State Police.
Kaijah Jones, of Maurepas, was riding in the front passenger seat with 34-year-old Kim Jones, who was driving a 2013 Nissan Maxima. Jones was driving southbound on La. Hwy. 935 and didn't stop at a red light, driving into the path of a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado traveling southbound on La. Hwy. 431.
The Silverado hit the Maxima on its passenger side door, according to State Police.
Kaijah Jones, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to an area hospital where she died.
Kim Jones had "moderated injuries," LSP said. It's unclear if Jones was driving impaired, and a toxicology sample was taken from her for analysis.
The driver of the Silverado showed "no signs of impairment," LSP said.