When a man tried to illegally catch an alligator by hand, the reptile fought back and sent the poacher to the hospital, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Barry Pedigo, 59, of Pensacola, Florida, and Logan Madere, 28, of Westwego, had been in Burns Point Park in St. Mary Parish. Pedigo was bitten "multiple times" by a 4-foot, 8-inch alligator as he tried to capture it with his bare hands, LDWF officials wrote in a news release.

Madere was able to kill the animal, and Pedigo was taken for treatment at Lafayette General Hospital.

Wildlife agents were tipped off to the incident and found the dead alligator. Both men were cited Wednesday for possessing an alligator during the closed season, which is punishable by up to a $950 fine and 120 days in jail.

The state may also impose a civil restitution of $375.80 "for the replacement value of the alligator," the release states.