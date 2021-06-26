A Covington man was arrested on his sixth DUI offense Friday, a day after he blocked two lanes on La. 427 by Baton Rouge, according to an affidavit.
Just after 7 a.m. Thursday, a trooper traveling east on La. 427 noticed a vehicle blocking both northbound lanes. The trooper initiated a traffic stop, and the driver, identified as Patrick O'Leary, 51, of Covington, pulled into the Louisiana State Police Troop A parking lot.
Patrick O'Leary was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Friday morning, jail records show.
In the affidavit, the trooper said O'leary got out of the vehicle and gave the trooper his debit card when he was asked to provide his driver's license.
The trooper said O'Leary had to hold onto the car door to stand without falling.
After questioning, O'Leary was handcuffed and taken into the Troop A office to take a breath test.
O'Leary refused the test, according to the affidavit, and was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Baton Rouge for hospitalization.
A warrant was approved for a legal blood draw, and a sample was taken from O'Leary's left hand. The sample was sent over to the LSP crime lab for analysis.
The probable cause report says this is O'Leary's sixth DUI offense and that his license to drive is under suspension for previous arrests. He was also not issued a temporary driver's license because of his suspension.
In addition to the DUI charge, O'Leary was also charged with a count each of:
- Unlawful refusal to submit a chemical test
- Operating a vehicle while under suspension for prior offenses
- Simple obstruction of a highway
- Switched license plate
- No insurance