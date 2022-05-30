Odis Gilmore, a U.S. Navy veteran, stood solemnly Monday morning on the grounds of Port Hudson National Cemetery as he remembered his brother Terrell, who was killed in 2008 serving in the Army in Iraq.
Gilmore, who spent 20 years in the Navy, was one of several relatives visiting loved ones buried at Port Hudson. The cemetery plays host each Memorial Day to a commemoration ceremony. Monday's ceremony, though, was the first one open to the public since 2019, before the pandemic.
“Seeing as I’ve got a brother that died while serving in the 769th, it’s not a day for barbequing,” Gilmore said. “Everybody should have a wonderful day, but it’s a day to celebrate for some and a day to remember for others.”
Those attending Monday arrived to see small American flags already placed on each of the 13,688 graves where veterans and their families are buried. The ceremony began with the laying of a commemorative wreath and was followed by remembrances of recently passed veterans. It concluded with a 21-gun salute performed by the American Legion Post 502 and a closing round of Taps.
“We pause with great pride and deep gratitude for their courage, for their immense sacrifices on the altar of freedom,” said Eugenia Simmons, the director of the cemetery.
Guest speaker Keisha Netterville, superintendent of East Feliciana Parish public schools, shared her experience as the granddaughter of a veteran. She considers him her hero and entitled her speech, "Standing on the Shoulders of Heroes."
“My grandfather, for whom I thought was just a regular, ordinary person, was far more special than I knew,” Netterville said. “He was a US Army veteran of the Korean War. He’s buried right here today with my grandmother.”
She said she was fortunate to know her grandfather well and is humbled knowing that others did not have that same opportunity to know veterans in their lives.
She said she's honored "to speak up for those who may be gone but will never be forgotten for their service.”
“I’m reminded of the loved ones that are left behind to pick up the pieces, but more importantly, carry out their legacy,” she said.
Others spoke outside the ceremony about their memories.
Chrislyn Compton, a Baton Rouge native, came to honor her grandfather, Ollie Scott Sr. Scott served in the Army during World War II and died in 2004. He and Compton's grandmother are both buried at Port Hudson.
“They raised me,” Compton said as she laid fruit, peanut butter cookies and a bottle of whiskey — some of her grandfather’s favorite things — at his grave.
Richard Grimes, himself an Army veteran who fought in the Vietnam War, said he takes time on Memorial Day to remember other family members who served but are no longer with him. Attending with his sister, Grimes visited the graves of their grandfather and uncle. He said he tries to come as often as he can to pay his respects.
“I just hope when I go, people come pay their respects to me,” Grimes, from Brusly, said.
Service in the military is a tradition for Grimes’ family, noting that his brothers also served.
Visiting veterans, “even the ones that are gone” is a special thing for Grimes, especially on a sunny day with clear skies and only the sound of birds chirping.
“I have a tendency even to go to other VA facilities like over in Biloxi,” he explained. “People come and ask why I’m in the cemetery and I just say I come to pay my respects, just to sit.”