Plaquemine city leaders say their city-operated utility has seen electricity prices double in a year and are warning residents to reduce their use of electric power this summer if they want to have any hope of saving money.
Last week, Plaquemine city officials provided information on Facebook alerting residents to the rising cost of electric prices to communities that ultimately draw power from the Louisiana Energy & Power Authority.
Last summer, according to city officials, the average electrical cost that LEPA paid was $40 per megawatt-hour. By last month, that cost doubled to $80 per megawatt-hour and LEPA energy experts are predicting the rate could rise to as much as $130 per megawatt-hour during the summer.
The rising costs are impacting communities statewide, regardless of whether they are a part of a broader utility network or a municipality-operated system. Natural gas price increases and storm restoration costs push energy bills higher across the state.
“It’s really a two-factor scenario between the high natural gas prices as well as storm securitization costs hitting bills this summer," Entergy Louisiana spokesman David Freese said. "It’s not unique to Plaquemine though.”
Entergy Louisiana, which also services parts of Plaquemine and Iberville Parish, is deferring recovery of a portion of the increased June costs in order to smooth out the bills for their customers.
Entergy Louisiana customer service vice president Yovanka Daniel, in a statement last week, wrote that Entergy customers should note increased costs on the fuel adjustment portion of their bill.
"For a customer consuming 1,000 kWh, this would translate to roughly a $25 increase in June," Daniel wrote. "Entergy Louisiana is deferring recovery of approximately $10 of that increase from June bills for future recovery leaving approximately $15 increase on June bills."
According to Plaquemine city officials (though the tips work everywhere), here are a few steps residents can take to lower energy usage as the weather heats up:
- Make sure your air conditioning system has been serviced by a professional, and filters have been changed.
- Caulk and seal all air leaks from windows and doors, and be sure all AC ducts are properly sealed.
- Lower your water heater to 120 degrees, and do laundry in cold water.
- Turn the A/C unit to 76 degrees and use fans to help cool occupied rooms. Ceiling fans should turn counter clockwise in the summer to maximize cooling.
- Do laundry and wash dishes after 6 pm. Limit use of the oven by grilling outdoors.
- Put down blinds or close curtains on windows to keep heat out.
- Unplug all devices not being used.
According to city officials, there will be an insert in city utility bills at the end of June and residents are being advised to prepare now to "reduce your electrical usage as much as possible."