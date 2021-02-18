Already facing a downturn in blood donations amid the coronavirus pandemic, the recent spate of freezing weather has brought the blood supply at Baton Rouge General Hospital to "crisis levels," officials said this week.

The hospital was facing the largest shortage in 25 years, according to a news release, before a shipment of blood platelets was delivered by helicopter Thursday morning. That shipment arrived from Lifeshare Blood Center in Shreveport by a Baton Rouge Police helicopter.

LifeShare had been unable to process shipments in recent days due to dangerous weather conditions.

Freezing nights close to an end, two more to endure, National Weather Service says Baton Rouge weather should be closer to normal by Saturday, a thought to hold onto, as temperatures on Thursday and Friday nights drop again i…

Another round of shipments arrived earlier the day from Orlando, the hospital said.

"Blood centers have already seen a downward trend in donations during the pandemic, and local hospitals continue to feel the strain," read the hospital release.

The hospital encourages residents to participate in any of the eight blood drives scheduled from Feb. 19-26 across the Baton Rouge General campuses.

Friday, Feb. 19 : 8 a.m.-4 p.m. (Bluebonnet, near Entrance 3, in the cafeteria)

: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. (Bluebonnet, near Entrance 3, in the cafeteria) Saturday, Feb. 20 : 9 a.m.–3 p.m. (Bluebonnet, buses outside of Entrance 3)

: 9 a.m.–3 p.m. (Bluebonnet, buses outside of Entrance 3) Sunday, Feb. 21 : , 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (Mid City conference rooms)

: , 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (Mid City conference rooms) Monday, Feb. 22 : 6 a.m.–12 p.m. (Bluebonnet, conference Room)

: 6 a.m.–12 p.m. (Bluebonnet, conference Room) Tuesday, Feb. 23 : 9 a.m.–3 p.m. (Ascension)

: 9 a.m.–3 p.m. (Ascension) Wednesday, Feb. 24 : 12 p.m.–6 p.m. (Bluebonnet, conference rooms)

: 12 p.m.–6 p.m. (Bluebonnet, conference rooms) Thursday, Feb. 25 : 9 a.m.–3 p.m. (Ascension)

: 9 a.m.–3 p.m. (Ascension) Friday, Feb. 26: 10 a.m.–4 p.m. (Mid City, conference rooms)

Additional information on upcoming blood drives or how to make donations can be found on the LifeShare website.

As of Feb. 18, Louisiana had diagnosed and confirmed 364,535 cases of coronavirus among residents, with 8,735 confirmed deaths associated with the pandemic. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Thursday that vaccine eligibility would soon be expanded to new groups, including teachers and pregnant women.