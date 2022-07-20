Two ponies were shot and killed at a horse-rescue nonprofit near Amite over the weekend, and the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for the shooters.
Deputies responded on Sunday to a report of the ponies being shot at Equine Advocacy of Louisiana, east of Amite, the Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. The two ponies had been rescued and were in the care of the nonprofit.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Sgt. Jill Hutcheson at (985) 748-8147 or Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa Parish at 1-800-554-5245 or go to www.tangicrimestoppers.com and click on the "P3 Tips" icon or "Submit A Tip."