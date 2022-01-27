After a 10-day-long firefighting battle, piles of burning waste tires that sent black plumes of smoke high into the sky over a rural part of central Louisiana have been extinguished, state authorities said Thursday.

With the fire's end Wednesday night, 1,500 state inmates who had been evacuated from the nearby Raymond Laborde Correctional Center due to smoke are expected to return Friday and Saturday to the state prison in Avoyelles Parish, authorities added.

State fire investigators have said the continuing blaze had prevented them from fully probing the cause of the fire.

The fire at the Cottonport Monofill complex off F.P. Bordelon Road started Jan. 16 and burned for 10 days as state and local firefighters fought to douse the burning piles of whole and chopped tires in an isolated farming area on the south side of Cottonport.

At its worst, the blaze sent up thick black smoke visible for miles around and as far as away as Marksville to the north.

A shift in the wind sent that smoke toward the state prison 300 yards south of the tire recycling complex and led state correctional officials to evacuate Raymond Laborde Correctional on Jan. 20.

Firefighters had limited access to water, hampering efforts initially.

But they ended up putting water on the blaze section by section, dousing patches of the fire and then smothering each section with dirt. Other burning material, chopped up tires known as monofil, was pushed into a pond on the site.

In recent days, state regulators reported they were making significant progress on containing the fire, saying earlier this week the smoke had been cut by 90%.

Greg Langley, spokesman for the state Department of Environmental Quality, said the fire was fully extinguished sometime Wednesday evening.

A subsequent infrared survey with an aerial drone did not find any hot spots in the closed facility that were more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit, he said.

He said state regulators will continue to monitor the site and watch out for any possible flare-ups.

In a statement, state corrections officials said DEQ and the state Fire Marshal's Office had informed them that fire was out and that the level of fine particles from the smoke has "fallen below any threat to human health" at the prison.

Staff and buses from Raymond Laborde Correctional and other state prisons will return prisoners with additional security offered by State Probation and Parole officers.

Langley said state regulators also still have to sort out who will be responsible for paying for the cleanup.

He said any groundwater under the site is not used for public drinking water or the uses.