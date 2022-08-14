The Southern University System will reinstate its indoor mask mandate on all campuses effective Monday, a recommendation that came from the system's Covid-19 task force, the university said Sunday night.
The mandates goes into effect Monday at Southern University and A&M College, Southern University at New Orleans, Southern University Shreveport, Southern University Law Center, and Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center.
The systemwide COVID-19 vaccine protocols remain in place, Southern said. Information on the protocols, can be found at sus.edu/vaccine.
"This decision was based on the recommendation of our systemwide Covid-19 Task Force, which monitors the number of cases in our communities, while taking into consideration the concerns and safety of our students, employees and other stakeholders," said Janene Tate, the communications director for the Southern University System.
"The task force also stays abreast of the latest CDC recommendations and guidance," Tate said Sunday night. "This mask mandate is one of our continued mitigation efforts, including vaccine protocols."