Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry won’t be on the tarmac to greet Vice President Mike Pence later Tuesday morning because he has tested positive for coronavirus, according to an email blast to employees of the state Department of Justice.
“Out of an overabundance of caution with the Vice President coming to our state, I was tested for Cornavirus,” Landry wrote in the Tuesday email. “Though experiencing no symptoms, I tested positive for COVID-19.”
Landry wrote that he is quarantining, taking medications and remains asymptomatic. He contacted staffers in which he was in contact.
