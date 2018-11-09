A graduate of Walker High School was elected as the first woman from Louisiana to serve as a national officer of the National Future Farmers of America Organization.
Layni LeBlanc, now a junior studying animal science at LSU, will travel to 40 states and Japan to promote agriculture and the organization during a one-year leave from the school. She will serve as national secretary on a team of five other officers from different states.
"You’re essentially the face of the organization," LeBlanc said in an interview.
LeBlanc said she anticipates speaking with students, teachers and agriculture industry groups.
LeBlanc said she grew up in suburban Walker and does not have a traditional agriculture background. Because she was interested in animal science, she took an agriculture class in high school, and her teacher invited her to join FFA.
She began with a public speaking event and graduated as president of the Walker High School chapter.
"Little shy Layni was super shy at first, but it was kind of my propeller to serve as chapter officer," she said.
LeBlanc was honored at the Livingston Parish Council on Thursday night.
Parish Councilman Jeff Ard said LeBlanc is the first Louisianian in 31 years to serve as a national officer and fifth ever.
"Most impressive that Layni is the first female from our state in our history. I think that deserves applause," Ard told the audience gathered in the council chambers.
LeBlanc said she intends to enroll in veterinary school after she graduates from LSU.