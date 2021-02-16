A request to allow alcohol sales at the Millennial Park food court off Florida Blvd. will reappear before the East Baton Rouge Metro Council on Wednesday after it was deferred last month following criticism from nearby homeowners.
The first-of-its-kind complex opened in 2020 and features an outdoor patio with restaurants housed in several standalone shipping containers. An application filed with the Planning Commission in October asks to rezone a 3,100 square foot portion of the property to allow for alcohol sales.
But that's faced opposition from some residents in the Park Hills subdivision located behind the up-and-coming hangout. In public hearings they've repeatedly testified that the site is too noisy, traffic and parking is atrocious and that alcohol sales will only attract crime.
"How would you feel if someone opened a bar and lounge next to your home," said Jeannette London, a resident, at the Metro Council's January zoning meeting. "I'm fighting for peace."
The Metro Council ultimately deferred the item to give the property's owner, Cameron Jackson, time to consider alternative options. Jackson could not be reached for comment, but Planning Director Ryan Holcomb said that the application was amended to ask for a more limited zoning designation that requires at least 50% of sales to go toward food.
Council Member Brandon Noel said at January's meeting that the neighborhood's concerns were valid, but questioned whether the zoning process was the right venue to air those grievances. He said the city-parish already has ordinances in place to address noise and traffic issues.
The site is currently zoned for heavy commercial use, a broad designation that allows for everything from an auto repair shop to a liquor store — but not on-premise alcohol consumption.
“I do hear and understand the opposing points of view and the reasoning behind it, but we need to address the issues without stopping a rezoning request,” Noel said. "It is Florida Blvd — understanding yes there is a neighborhood behind it —but this has been for a long time a commercial corridor."
Council Member Chauna Banks said she had no problem with the liquor sales, and lauded Jackson for his entrepreneurial zeal. But she said she was concerned with how close the potential watering hole was to such a major thoroughfare.
"It's very close to a four-lane highway and I just don't feel comfortable with that," Banks said, though she said she wasn't completely closed off to the request.
The rezoning request is only the first step for Millennial Park in its pursuit of a liquor license. It would still need to appear at a public meeting before the parish's Office of Alcohol Beverage and receive a permit from the city-parish's Department of Development, among other requirements.
The Metro Council will hold its Zoning Commission meeting Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. Those wishing to offer public comment can do so in person on the fourth floor of the River Center Branch Library.