A former Louisiana State Police commander faces his second contempt ruling in as many days after a commission found he ignored a subpoena last month in the case of Carl Cavalier, a Black trooper who was fired for publicly criticizing the agency and leaking documents about troopers beating Black motorists.
The Louisiana State Police Commission on Thursday ruled that ex-State Police commander Col. Kevin Reeves should be held in contempt after he ignored a subpoena last month calling him to testify in an appeal hearing for Cavalier.
The panel also voted Thursday morning to hold retired Maj. Jason Turner — who headed the agency’s criminal investigations and found troopers didn’t break the law in Ronald Greene’s deadly arrest, according to a detective — as well as the current State Police administration in contempt, too.
Like Reeves, Turner didn’t appear last month at an appeal hearing for Cavalier. Current State Police administrators didn’t produce thousands of pages of records requested by the trooper’s attorneys, leading Cavalier's lawyers to request the commission hold them in contempt.
It's Reeves' second contempt finding in as many days.
A panel in the Louisiana House investigating Greene's death on Wednesday found him in contempt for failing to turn over some pages of his journal in which he is alleged to have mentioned the Greene case.
Reeves — as well as Turner and the agency, if they are also found in contempt — could each could be slapped with fines or determinations that they pay Cavalier's lawyers' fees. The State Police Commission said Thursday it would decide that penalty at a later meeting.
Greene died after a brutal 2019 encounter with troopers in the Monroe area after a chase. Troopers repeatedly tased, beat and dragged Greene by his shackles across the ground, leaving him shackled and prone on his belly for more than nine minutes before he died.
Cavalier’s case has been in limbo since last year. As details trickled out about how Greene died, Cavalier published a fictional book under a pseudonym, based on his experiences as a Black man and law enforcement officer in Louisiana. He also leaked internal State Police records about the Greene case and publicly criticized the agency in media interviews.
Cavalier earned a five-week suspension for violating State Police policies by publishing his book. Later, he was fired for speaking out about the Greene case.
