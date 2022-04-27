A new Ascension Parish sheriff's deputy still in training was arrested Wednesday on child pornography counts and fired immediately, the parish sheriff said.
Brandon Morris, who had been with the Sheriff's Office for eight months in the Patrol Division, was arrested following a Louisiana State Attorney General's Office investigation that included the sheriff's Juvenile Division.
Deputies aided in obtained the search warrant and arresting Morris.
"We hold our deputies to high standards, and no one is above the law when situations like this occur. It tarnishes our badge and violates community trust," Sheriff Bobby Webre said in a statement Wednesday.
Morris, 24, of Gonzales, was booked on 20 counts of possession of child pornography, deputies said.
He remained in Ascension Parish Prison near Donaldsonville on Wednesday awaiting the setting of bail, deputies said.
It's not the first time an Ascension deputy has been caught up in child pornography possession allegations.
In 2013, then corrections Deputy Todd Eric Tripp was arrested on more than 300 counts of possession of child pornography and other sex crimes.
With the department under then-Sheriff Jeff Wiley for 1.5 years, Tripp was fired after his first arrest but continued to get arrested on additional counts over the next few years while out on bail.
After his conviction and prison stay on some of those charges, Tripp got out on probation and was accused in 2020 of soliciting and having sex with a juvenile boy in South Carolina. That case is still pending.
Deputies said the investigation into Morris continues and further information is limited at this time.