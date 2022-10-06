Property owners of Baton Rouge and the unincorporated areas of the parish will be on the hook for a new fee to fund the city-parish's stormwater system under a proposal formally unveiled Thursday by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.
The stormwater utility user fee will require approval by the Metro Council, which will likely occur Oct. 26, and will be used to raise $36.5 million for drainage projects, stormwater system maintenance, street sweeping and other measures that limit pollutants in stormwater runoff, according to the city-parish.
"The reality is the city-parish lacks the funding and manpower required to implement an adequate, longterm stormwater maintenance and improvement strategy," Broome said.
Broome's proposal sets the fee at $1.36 per 500 square feet of "impermeable surface" on a property per month. The month the fee will be levied annually on property tax bills beginning at the end of 2023, according to the proposal.
No properties will be exempt from the fee, including churches, non-profits, businesses and governmental entities, according to the proposal. Parcels in the separate cities of Baker, Central and Zachary are not covered because those communities have their own Municipal Separate Storm Sewer Systems, known as an MS4.
The average residential property has about 3,700 square feet of impermeable surface on it, according to a city-parish utility fee study. Impermeable surfaces are anything prevents stormwater from being absorbed into the ground, such as buildings, driveways, patios and parking lots. A resident with 3,700 square feet of impermeable surface on their property would pay $120.72 annually under the fee, which will be included on year-end property tax bills.
Correlating a stormwater user fee to impermeable surface on a property is the most equitable way to charge property owners for their use of the stormwater system, Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Kelvin Hill said.
In addition to Thursday's news conference, the city-parish launched a website — brla.gov/stormwaterutility — where residents can enter their address to see how much impermeable surface their property is assessed to have on it and how much they would pay under Broome's proposal.
The Metro Council declared stormwater a public utility on Sept. 14, putting the management of stormwater on par with other public services like water, gas and garbage collection.
By declaring stormwater a public utility, the city-parish created a vehicle to implement a fee without having to go to residents for a property tax increase.
The city-parish has faced increasing pressure from state and federal regulators to address repeated violations of the Clean Water Act that date back more than a decade. The utility district and corresponding fee are Baton Rouge's last-ditch attempt to avoid federal action, which could include the MS4 going under a consent decree, Broome said.
Broome pointed to Baton Rouge's consent decree for its sewage system, which required the city-parish to implement a utility fee that has increased 4% every year since 2004 to fund repairs to the sewage system.
"If we have the option, this option is certainly more compatible for us as a city and a parish," Broome said. "Look at the history of what has taken place. I think that kind of gives us a snapshot of the potential of what we may be facing."
Officials were unable to provide estimates of how much a consent decree for Baton Rouge's MS4 could cost taxpayers, but they said this option allows the city-parish to retain control of the fee. Any future rate increases to the stormwater utility fee proposed by Broome would require approval by the Metro Council.
More than $50 million in federal funds have been spent over the last year to catch the parish up on a massive backlog of drainage maintenance requests, something the city-parish says will help streets drain faster and mitigate flooding. Since last June, that money from the American Rescue Plan Act has been used to remove 20 million pounds of debris from the drainage system, catching the city-parish up on its maintenance backlog, Broome said.
The city-parish now wants to raise dedicated funds through the utility district to perform preventive maintenance that will prevent the stormwater system from backsliding once the federal funding runs out, Broome said.
On top of $10 million from the general fund currently used for drainage maintenance, the utility fee will allow the city-parish to spend $46.2 million every year on stormwater work, Hill said.
If approved, the utility fee would be the first of its kind in Louisiana, but one of thousands across the country.
An annual survey by Western Kentucky University found 2,057 stormwater utility districts throughout the country in 2021, and the study’s authors estimate there could be hundreds more that weren’t accounted for by the survey.
"The exception is not that we have one, the exception is that you don't," Hill said.
Nationwide, the average monthly single-family residential stormwater fee was $6.01 in 2021, according to the survey.
City-parish officials and Metro Council members will now roll out the proposal with a series of public meetings across in the parish during the weeks leading up to the council's expected Oct. 26 vote on the fee.
The meetings will be held October 13 at the Main Library, October 17 at the Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, October 18 at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center, October 20 at the Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, October 24 at the Fairwood Branch Library and October 25 at the Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, according to a news release. Further details on the meetings will be posted online at brla.gov/stormwaterutility, city-parish spokesman Mark Armstrong said.