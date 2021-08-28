An 11-year-old LaPlace boy was killed in head-on crash in western St. James Parish and three others were injured, Louisiana State Police said.
Jayden Christopher had been riding in the front seat of car with a relative shortly before 9 p.m. Friday while headed east on La. 3127 near Vacherie, troopers said.
The 2006 Nissan Sentra that Christopher and the relative were riding in crossed the center line of two-lane La. 3127 about a mile west of La. 20 and crashed into an oncoming Toyota Camry, troopers said in a statement Saturday.
The Camry caught fire but the driver and front passenger in that car were pulled free before they were burned, troopers said.
They had moderate injuries from the crash, however. Troopers don't know if those two were wearing their seat belts because of the damage to the Camry.
Jayden and Jacqualine Christopher, the driver of the Sentra who is also from LaPlace, weren't wearing their seatbelts, troopers said.
The St. James Parish Coroner's Office pronounced Jayden Christopher dead at the scene. Jacqualine Christopher had moderate injuries, troopers said.
It's not clear why the Nissan crossed the center line into oncoming traffic, troopers said. The crash remains under investigation. Standard blood toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis of possible impairment.
State law requires people to wear seat belts or be otherwise restrained while riding in car or truck. The law also requires that children younger than 13 ride in the rear of a vehicle if one is available, troopers said.