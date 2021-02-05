LSU is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education over potential violations of the Clery Act, which requires universities to report crimes that occur on campus and to address incidents of sexual violence.

LSU acknowledged the investigation on Friday after The Advocate reported on it, citing two sources close to the investigation. One source with direct knowledge told The Advocate that the Department of Education had notified LSU "that they will be investigating their safety practices."

"This week, LSU was notified that the U.S. Department of Education would be conducting a campus crime program review related to Clery Act requirements," said LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard on Friday afternoon. "Campus safety and the well being of those at LSU is always our priority, and following Clery guidelines for reporting and notifying the campus community is an important part of crime prevention that we take extremely seriously."

The investigation was triggered after several women came forward with allegations that they were sexually assaulted or abused by LSU students and athletes, but said that LSU officials failed to fully investigate their complaints.

LSU has commissioned its own investigation from the law firm Husch Blackwell over potential violations of Title IX, the federal law that prevents universities from discriminating against students based on their gender. The Husch Blackwell report is expected to be completed later this month.

USA Today first reported last year that LSU had botched investigations into rapes and domestic violence incidents involving student-athletes, including former Washington Football Team running back Derrius Guice and former LSU wide receiver Drake Davis. Several other women also said that LSU did not thoroughly investigate their allegations of sexual misconduct involving non-athletes as well. And The Advocate reported last year that even when LSU found students responsible for violating Title IX, the university issued weak punishments in many instances.

