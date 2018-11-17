More than a century ago, hundreds of people from across the country afflicted with what was then known as leprosy were sent off to live in isolation in Carville because the disease was mistakenly thought to be highly contagious.
The patients sent to the National Leprosarium would end up forming a unique, vibrant community on the 350-acre hospital campus in rural Iberville Parish, said Elizabeth Schexnyder, curator of the National Hansen’s Disease Museum. They published a popular magazine, had Mardi Gras celebrations and played on a softball team called the Carville Indians.
“It was a community,” Schexnyder said during a presentation on Saturday to the Baton Rouge Genealogical and Historical Society. “It wasn’t just a hospital.”
It would take years for scientists to come up with a protocol for treating Hansen's disease, which affects the skin and nerves. Those who suffered from it were so stigmatized at the time that staff at the facility suggested that new patients change their names.
The museum Schexnyder oversees is located at the former hospital, which began accepting patients in 1894 as a state-run facility with help from the New Orleans-based Daughters of Charity. Though funding the hospital in its early days was a struggle, Schexnyder said, other states and U.S. territories were eager to rid themselves of Hansen’s disease cases and ship them to Louisiana.
“The thinking of the day was leprosy is highly contagious — we can’t deal with it, they need complete isolation, et cetera,” she said.
Hansen's disease — named for Gerhard Hansen, a Norwegian doctor who identified the bacterium that causes the condition — was widely misunderstood then. About 95 percent of people are naturally immune to the disease, and those who do contract it can be treated with medication, she said.
A federal law made the Carville facility the national hospital for Hansen’s disease treatment in 1921. About 400 patients lived there at a time for much of its history.
Federal funding allowed the hospital to be rebuilt and the addition of a power plant, Catholic and Protestant chapels, and screened pathways that made it easy for wheelchair-bound residents to access all the buildings.
While the outside world feared coming in contact with Hansen's disease patients, Carville residents made the best of things. For a time, Coca-Cola refused to accept glass bottle returns from the facility, prompting patients to use them to make borders in the gardens they grew, Schexnyder said.
Some patients earned their high school diplomas, attending classes that were racially integrated long before Louisiana schools were.
“Not to say it was utopian or anything, but in this environment, disease trumped race," Schexnyder said.
In the 1940s, doctors discovered a way to treat Hansen’s disease with injections. That meant patients no longer had to stay at the hospital for care.
But for many, Schexnyder said, it made sense to stay at Carville. Some patients had married fellow patients. Others had arrived in their youth and simply didn’t want to uproot and start a new life elsewhere.
In 1999, with about 135 patients left at the hospital, the federal government transferred the property to the state. About 40 patients opted to stay at Carville, with the last two leaving three years ago, Schexnyder said.
The National Hansen’s Disease Clinical Center is now located at Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge, and the federally funded research program is at the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine. The hospital campus houses the museum as well as military groups, including the National Guard Youth Challenge Program.