The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council is preparing to go after slumlords after hearing Wednesday from renters about moldy apartments, cockroach infestations and leaky homes.

Metro Councilwoman Donna Collins-Lewis has filed a proposal to entitle tenants up to two months' rent plus legal costs from landlords who evict renters in retaliation for complaints.

"Both must uphold their responsibilities. … (The proposal) is fair; it is minimal," said Laquitta Bowers, of the Foundation for Louisiana, which has worked with Collins-Lewis on the proposed ordinance.

The proposed rule is well-intentioned but would lead to frivolous lawsuits, said Jim Rather, a Baton Rouge Apartment Association attorney.

"It's not going to solve the problem it's intended to solve," he said.

The measure presumes landlords are at fault and would make it difficult for property owners to increase rent when necessary and provide affordable housing, Rather said.

Collins-Lewis decided to defer the item for two months to allow property owners to air their concerns.

However, she said it's important to pass new legislation. Low-income and elderly renters may be especially hesitant to speak up if they fear getting put out on the street, and those families sometimes have to get by without adequate plumbing so their kids will have a roof over their heads, Collins-Lewis said. Even if a renter is evicted, if the problem isn't solved, it would just lead a new housing-starved family to move into the "hole," she said.

"This is not meant to hurt good landlords," Collins-Lewis said.

Councilman Matt Watson encouraged responsible property owners to work with the council, like reputable hoteliers worked with him and Councilwoman Erika Green when they passed a suit of ordinances aimed at combating sexual trafficking through hotels and motels.

"I urge you to be part of the conversation," he told a landlord who came to Wednesday's meeting.

+4 Baton Rouge passes ordinance to curb sex trafficking, drugs, prostitution at hotels East Baton Rouge leaders have created a system meant to curb human trafficking, prostitution and other illegal activities they say have flouri…

However, council members were sympathetic to renters and employees who shared their stories.

Derrick Wells recalled being fired as a maintenance worker after he refused to lie to renters about mold and other problems with their homes.

Ereene Barry remembered living in apartments with leaky pipes and broken air conditioning in the summer.

While the state recognizes that nonpayment of rent, property damage and disturbing the peace are wrong, judges are less willing to protect renters who are suffering retaliation, said Dauda Sesay, of the Refugee Congress.

The ordinance will especially help low-income renters who aren't adequately protected from retaliation, said Hannah Adams, an eviction defense attorney with Southeast Louisiana Legal Services.

Landlord Frank Fasullo Jr. worried that his tenants may abuse a new rule to try to live on his property rent-free.

"Essentially, I can't conduct business if a tenant complains," he said of Collins-Lewis' proposal.

Fasullo said he already deals with renters who damage his property, make spurious complaints and attempt their own misguided building repairs. He encouraged the council to let state law and the free market weed out substandard housing.

Yet Collins-Lewis, Watson, Tara Wicker and Chauna Banks all said they've seen "horrific" and "deplorable" rental housing in Baton Rouge.

Banks recalled encountering a disabled woman who asked for improvements to make her home more accessible, and the landlord cut off her electricity, causing all her hard-to-get food to spoil.

Collins-Lewis said some rental housing is little better than a hole in the ground.

"Let's fix the hole," Wicker replied.

The matter is scheduled to be reconsidered by the Metro Council in February.