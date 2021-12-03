A Zachary man was shot dead and a Baton Rouge man was injured late Thursday in an incident that left the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Prairieville blocked for hours, sheriff's officials said.
A truck found in the middle of the highway had multiple bullet holes in it and the passenger, the Zachary man, was dead with several gunshot wounds, deputies said in a statement Friday.
The victims were shot while the truck was traveling on the interstate highway but deputies can't say precisely where yet.
Deputies had found the truck blocking all three lanes of I-10 westbound near the Prairieville exit around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, said Donovan Jackson, a sheriff's office spokesman.
See Friday news conference on shootings: https://www.facebook.com/100002903543251/videos/430572341897753/
Deputies have since learned the shooting was an isolated incident that resulted from a situation that started outside of Ascension Parish, the Sheriff's Office said.
Lt. Col. Donald Capello, sheriff's chief of criminal operations, explained that sheriff's investigators believe the shooting began outside the parish because both victims are from the Baton Rouge area.
"So, that's why we kind of tend to believe that this incident pretty much started outside of our parish. It just ended up in our parish," Capello said in a news conference Friday afternoon.
Sheriff Bobby Webre added in the statement that his office was "working diligently on this case like any other."
"I want to emphasize that this type of violent crime on our highways is unusual. Our detectives will follow leads wherever they go in order to solve this case," Webre said.
Capello could not say if the victims fired back but said their truck was hit on the driver's side.
The driver, who was also shot, was taken to a hospital by someone else, not local authorities. He is in stable condition.
The blockage from the truck happened as people were returning home on I-10 Thursday night from the Saints loss to the Dallas Cowboys in New Orleans. Some drivers made U-turns onto I-10 eastbound to avoid the traffic.
I-10 westbound was closed for about four hours due to the truck and crime scene and the highway didn't reopen until around 4 a.m. Friday, Jackson said.
Deputies haven't said when or where the men were shot or why the shooting happened.
Deputies said they are withholding the identities of the men in the truck, pending an early investigation.