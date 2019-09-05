A televised forum that was set to air next week and feature representatives from both sides of the St. George incorporation effort isn't happening.

Proponents from the St. George camp on Thursday said they aren't interested in participating in the forum, which the Greater Baton Rouge Civic Association was hosting in partnership with the WBRZ-TV, because Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome refused to appear as well.

Members of the opposition, who held their own forum Wednesday night, fired back by saying St. George organizers are trying to avoid any real discussions about the higher taxes, budget deficits and student displacement that would occur if a new city is formed in southeast East Baton Rouge Parish.

Broome's spokesman Mark Armstrong accused the St. George organizers of trying to distract voters by focusing on attacks against the mayor-president instead of addressing the "very real consequences" of the upcoming vote on the incorporation measure.

Voters living in the proposed city of more than 80,000 people head to the polls Oct. 12 to vote up or down on the incorporation effort.

The Greater Baton Rouge Civic Association was supposed to host a public forum where officials from both sides of the St. George movement would appear and answer questions and concerns regarding the potential impact of what could become the fifth city in the parish on Sept. 12.

It was announced Sept. 1 that local television network WBRZ had partnered with the civic association to hold the forum in their studio and broadcast it on their station and social media networks.

St. George proponents Drew Murrell and Chris Rials were suppose to face off against M.E. Cormier, a spokesperson for Better Together/Residents Against the Breakaway. WBRZ anchors Michael Shingleton and Sylvia were going to serve as moderators.

Murrell on Thursday said the Civic Association did not consult with them about changing the venue and set-up of the meeting, but once they did, they demanded Broome be present too. He said the association tried to honor their request, but Broome refused so they decided to back out.

"Why would I debate M.E. Cormier? She doesn't live in St. George and she doesn't work for the city-parish," Murrell said. "We are questioning how (Broome) chooses to run city-parish government. We're telling you how we're going to do things differently."

"If we're going to debate, let's have it be the mayor and let her tell us why we should stay unincorporated," he added.

In response, Armstrong said it's telling that St. George organizers are so focused on attacking Broome while avoiding the consequences the incorporation could have on the rest of the parish.

Supporters of the new city released a proposed budget last year saying St. George would spend $34 million a year and have a surplus of $24 million, based on annual tax revenues of $58 million that largely draw on the 2 percent sales tax already in place.

The Metro Council previously said it would lose $48.3 million annually if St. George happened and city-parish agencies would need to cut at least 18% from their budgets to make ends meet.

The figures in St. George's proposed budget were previously disputed by two LSU professors in a report commissioned by One Baton Rouge who said the organizers overestimated revenues and underestimated expenses, which would ultimately result in a deficit. That would require raising taxes, opponents say.

"Mayor Broome wants voters in the proposed city to carefully examine the effects of creating a new city, specifically paying higher taxes," Armstrong said. "Thankfully there is grass roots effort of opposition to the proposed city. The residents should and are speaking up in opposition."

In a statement from One Baton Rouge, another opposition group, officials said St. George proponents backed out of the debate because they don't want to talk about the higher taxes, budget deficits and school children displacement caused by the creation of more government.

"Their budget does not hold up to independent fiscal scrutiny so they are hiding from public debate," the statement reads. "We stand ready to debate the negative effects of the city at anytime. Voters and citizens deserve to know from the organizers what the real facts are about the creation of the city."

Nancy Curry, president of the Greater Baton Rouge Civic Association said the group does intend to still hold its regular meeting on Sept. 12 at the main branch of the library but doesn't know if it will still be St. George related.

The St. George camp will host a campaign rally at 6 p.m. Thursday at Woodlawn Baptist Church.

And although the anti-incorporation group bears the name "Residents Against the Breakaway," no one would break away from anything. The effort would create St. George in a currently unincorporated area, and St. George would still be within East Baton Rouge Parish but as an independent city.