Daniel Edwards

Daniel Edwards, Tangipahoa sheriff since 2004, was voted into a fifth term of office Saturday, with 58 percent of the vote. 

The second-place voter was Cameron Crockett, with 27 percent of the vote; Arden Wells came in with 15 percent of the vote.

Edwards, the brother of Gov. John Bel Edwards, includes in his accomplishments a healthy fund balance, digitalization of record-keeping and a modernized dispatch system.

During his campaign, Edwards, a Democrat from Independence, said he'd like to find funding for higher pay for deputies and more patrol deputies. 

DANIEL EDWARDS

AGE: 51

PROFESSIONAL: incumbent sheriff

POLITICAL: Democrat

