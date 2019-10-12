Daniel Edwards, Tangipahoa sheriff since 2004, was voted into a fifth term of office Saturday, with 58 percent of the vote.
The second-place voter was Cameron Crockett, with 27 percent of the vote; Arden Wells came in with 15 percent of the vote.
Edwards, the brother of Gov. John Bel Edwards, includes in his accomplishments a healthy fund balance, digitalization of record-keeping and a modernized dispatch system.
During his campaign, Edwards, a Democrat from Independence, said he'd like to find funding for higher pay for deputies and more patrol deputies.
AGE: 51
