DONALDSONVILLE — With the payment of Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa legal bills still undecided, the Parish Council on Thursday altered the law governing how matters that fall outside its committee process end up on meeting agendas, requiring support from at least three elected parish officials.
The payment of Matassa's legal fees for his defense against an election bribery charge has been lingering before the council for a few months without an apparent sponsor to get it on the council agenda.
He was acquitted in July and, in late September, the Terrebonne Parish District Attorney's Office opined — after the Ascension District Attorney's office recused itself because of its role in the Matassa prosecution — that the Ascension council is within its authority to pay Matassa's fees after he was found innocent of the charge.
The payment issue, however, still has not gone before the council.
The Parish Council action Thursday ratifies the current policy of Council Chair Bill Dawson and came as part of a package of tweaks to council meeting and committee procedures. He has required that at least three council members or two council members and the parish president support an item before Dawson would place it on the agenda.
Setting the council's agenda is a significant, though often unseen, authority. Creation of the meeting agenda sets the terms of debate for Ascension's lawmakers and guardians of the public purse, raising the profile of some issues and keeping others on the back burner.
But who holds the final say for the agenda has been the subject of debate and to different applications by past council chairs for years, though it has often landed in the hands of the council chair in consultation with the parish president.
Councilman Daniel "Doc" Satterlee has sometimes sparred and been blocked by past council chairmen about getting items on the agenda, at least temporarily.
The newly ratified rule now in ordinance applies to one-off items that do not go through the council committee process, which is the most common route for matters to get before the full council. The rule also doesn't apply to presentations, administration reports or other items that don't require council action.
Dawson told the council Thursday at the Parish Courthouse that the policy, in his view, protects minority and even some council majority views by allowing just a handful officials to get items on the agenda whatever the chair's view may be.
In the past, unilateral authority wielded by some past chairs and the open meetings law could conspire to keep items off the agenda without support from all or virtually all of the 11-person council.
"Let's just say seven council members want to put an item on the agenda and the council chairman didn't want to put that item on the agenda, there would be no way for it go," Dawson said.
He added it takes a two-thirds vote of the council — eight members — to remove the chair. Under state law, a unanimous council vote is necessary to amend the agenda once it is published.
"So this is really to protect the minority view," he said of the new ordinance.
At the same time, the new law also prevents the parish president from simply working with the council chair alone to get items on the agenda, but requires support from other members.
The council's support for the procedural changes was without opposition. Council members Satterlee and Teri Casso were absent.