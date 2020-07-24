With no opposition, former prosecutor with the westside 18th Judicial District Court, Antonio "Tony" Clayton, has been elected district attorney for the court that covers Iberville, Pointe Coupee and West Baton Rouge parishes.

Clayton, a Democrat, will replace 18th Judicial District Attorney Richard J. Ward Jr., who plans to retire when his term ends this year after nearly 30 years in charge of the prosecutor's office.