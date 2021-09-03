In his visit to south Louisiana on Friday, President Joe Biden mentioned $500 checks for Hurricane Ida survivors.

What did he mean?

The program, which is operated by FEMA, is called critical needs assistance.

It applies to those displaced from their primary dwelling and have life-sustaining needs, like water, food, first aid, prescriptions, infant formula, diapers, consumable medical supplies, durable medical equipment, personal hygiene items and gas for cards and trucks.

Applicants have to fill out a FEMA registration, spell out their critical needs and make a request for money for those needs.

Hurricane Ida survivors can apply at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362.

Those who qualify can get a onetime, $500 check per household.

The rules generally apply to those who will be displaced from their homes for seven days or more.

