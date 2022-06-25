Children in Southeast Louisiana who need psychiatric care for behavioral disorders or severe trauma now have a home tucked away among the trees, winding roads and small shops in rural Tangipahoa Parish.
Louisiana United Methodist Children and Family Services opened its doors Friday to its newest children’s home in Loranger, which will serve children in Baton Rouge, Hammond, New Orleans and rural areas of the region.
“We are wanting to pour all of our resources into healing and providing hope,” said program director Marlin Giacona. “In turn, that has a generational effect. We want this generation to lay roots in this state, lay roots in our communities, lay roots in our economies and become productive members of everything that we do.”
This moment has been a long time coming.
The agency has not had a permanent home for children in this part of the state since Hurricane Katrina wrecked its building in New Orleans. Since 2007, the agency has operated out of a temporary space in the Northlake Behavioral Health System campus near Mandeville, which was only big enough to hold 17 boys at a time.
Now, the psychiatric residential living facility will be able to house 32 boys and girls, ages seven to 14, for six months at a time. All of their patients were referred by courthouses, juvenile detention centers, psychiatric hospitals or relatives, and many don't have anyplace else to go, Giacona said.
Judge Blair Edwards, who handles juvenile cases for the 21st Judicial District Court, said the home fulfills a much-needed role in the youth criminal justice system: compassion and rehabilitation.
“When I look at children that undergo trauma, they are the very same people that are overcrowding our jails,” Edwards said. “If we wrap our arms around them and we educate ourselves on trauma in a place like this that serves them faith, hope and love… you can overcome anything with love.”
The home's residential program last six months, but its work doesn't stop there. Employees connect children to longer-term resources in their local area.
“We see that our kids can leave us with the skills that they worked hard to obtain and process and reintegrate into the community,” said program director Giacon. “We know that the seeds we plant in these kids' minds and hearts take root, and from there they blossom into productive members of society.”
A total of 146,000 children in Louisiana — 14% of the state’s population — suffer from significant mental health disorders and don’t get treatment, according to United Methodist Children and Family Services CEO Rick Wheat. One study from Tulane University found a severe shortage in mental health services for children across the state, with over half of the state’s parishes lacking a single practicing psychologist.
The organization raised money for construction of the new facility through a four-year campaign, including one $500,000 donation from New Orleans philanthropist Donald “Boysie” Bollinger. The organization still has about $1.5 million left to raise for future projects like spaces for foster families, equine therapy and transitional care for foster children who "age out" of the system.
Giacona said the organization chose Tangipahoa for its Southeast location so it could have enough space to build multiple facilities and could be centrally located between Baton Rouge and New Orleans. She said parish leaders were welcoming throughout the construction process, and that they are excited to see the home bring 85 new jobs to the Parish.
“It’s been an incredible journey,” said Parish President Robby Miller. “It makes Tangipahoa Parish the best because of you guys. You are the reason we get to say we are the best.”
The 120-year-old organization now offers 156 beds for children statewide, including homes in Sulfur and Ruston. It provides additional community-based services like therapeutic foster care, equine therapy and life skills training centers throughout the state.
“This new campus is evidence of thousands of courageous unison voices speaking loudly for children who have no voice. We at LUMCFS are dedicated to caring for children and families in the greatest need,” said Wheat.