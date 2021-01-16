It was a Monday, less than a week before an NFL playoff game, and Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu — forever known as the Honey Badger from his LSU days — had some place to be.

It wasn't a football field or a film room.

As he has every other Monday night since May, Mathieu sat down at his computer in his Kansas City home for an hour-long Zoom visit hosted by the Baton Rouge nonprofit TRUCE with teens and young adults looking for positive role models and answers.

A lot of the questions were about football, but just as many questions were about how to overcome life's challenges. Casual and down-to-earth, Mathieu fielded them all.

One of the first questions to Mathieu: "What do you think about the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner?" (University of Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith).

"I thought that was well-deserved," Mathieu said. "The skilled position guys, sometimes we get overlooked."

A few questions later came, "What advice do you have for someone who is recently released from incarceration and is starting out again?"

"Find some good people to be around, hang around," Mathieu said. "People who want the best for you."

"Just set small goals," he said. "Try your best to get into a routine, one you're comfortable with."

Mathiew and the Chiefs host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in the second round of the NFL playoffs. The Advocate was allowed to join last Monday's TRUCE call on the condition that only the youths could ask questions.

TRUCE was formed in 2018 to help Baton Rouge youth ages 14 to 24 who may be in danger of dropping out of school, be involved in gangs or gang-like groups or be on probation or parole, said TRUCE executive director Aishala Burgess.

The nonprofit's two fulltime social workers work directly with the youth and the organization's services include employment assistance, mental health services, after-school programs, family services and substance abuse treatment.

"We remove as many barriers from a family (getting help) as we can," she said.

But the pandemic has stopped many of the TRUCE programs — community walks, basketball tournaments and, with law enforcement's help, one-on-one outreach to gang members.

In the quiet of the pandemic, "We were wondering how do we get the kids engaged?" said TRUCE board member Sarah Bennett.

"What if we did Zoom and had someone the kids would want to listen to, who had something to do with LSU?" she said. "Boom, we thought of Tyrann."

It was former LSU coach Les Miles, now head coach at the University of Kansas, who helped connect the folks at TRUCE with Mathieu's agent last spring, Bennett said.

"Tyrann was like, 'Yes!'" said Burgess, who facilitates the online visits.

Jeff LeDuff, former Baton Rouge police chief and executive board president of TRUCE, said, "Having that as a replacement to being able to be out there and see our kids; this was just a godsend."

The teens and young men who talk to Mathieu know he speaks with hard-earned wisdom.

One of the teens asked Mathieu about his relationship with his father, Darren Hayes, who is serving a life prison sentence after being convicted of second-degree murder in 1994.

Burgess said the staff and volunteers with TRUCE knew Hayes before they knew his son.

Hayes, who is a mentor to new inmates at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel, has spoken with young gang members in the TRUCE programs facilitated by law enforcement agencies, Burgess said.

"He tells them, 'This is not the life you want to have,'" she said.

To the question on Monday about his relationship with his dad, Mathieu said, "He just called me this morning. We talk all the time."

"It wasn't always like that; I think I had a hard heart at first," said Mathieu, now a father himself, with three children. "But I'm grateful, I hear the love in his voice. I'm proud of how far our relationship has come."

Another question to Mathieu on Monday night before the Zoom visit wrapped up until next time: "When did you decide it was time to make a change in your life?"

He said it came in the spring of 2013 when he was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals. In the year before, he had been dismissed from the LSU football program for a violation of team rules, then a few months later, in October 2012, was arrested for possession of marijuana.

"You take it step by step, piece by piece," Mathieu said. "Having to sit out my whole junior year, then getting arrested that fall, I began to work on myself."

"Luckily I got drafted in the spring," he said. "That was my chance to make it all right and do better."

"That was my moment, and I didn't look back," he said.