The baby shot Monday during a gunfight in Mississippi between a man on the run for killing two people in Baker and the authorities pursuing him died of a single gunshot wound, local television station WLOX reported Wednesday.

The infant, identified as La’Mello Parker, was shot once and died of its wound, Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer told WLOX.

The coroner did not say whether that shot was made at close range. That information will be included in the autopsy report, which will be sent to investigators and the district attorney’s office, according to WLOX.

Official details on the final moments of the pursuit of Eric Derrell Smith, a 30-year-old from Baton Rouge, were still scarce Wednesday.

Chris Deback, spokesman for the Biloxi Police Department, no more details on the shooting would be provided until investigators send their report to the district attorney's office.

The chase started after deputies responded to a 911 hang-up call on Richmond Street near Baker. When deputies arrived on scene, they found Christin Parker, 32, and her nephew Brandon Parker, 26, dead from gunshot wounds inside their house. Her young daughter had run outside after hearing gunshots and got help from a neighbor, officials said.

The child told deputies what she saw, which allowed them to quickly identify Smith, the suspected shooter.

Christin Parker had been in a relationship with Smith until their somewhat recent breakup.

Officials believe Smith took their baby from the Baker house after the shooting.

From there, deputies started tracking Smith, who was driving around in a blue Nissan Altima.

At some point during the pursuit — at least an hour before the final shootout — Smith fired his weapon, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. No officers were injured.

While leading police on a chase through Louisiana and Mississippi, Smith sat behind the wheel holding his infant son with one hand and his gun in the other, a source said Tuesday.

They ultimately caught up with him on Interstate 10 and were able to deploy spike strips, which slowed him down considerably but failed to completely disable his car.

The pursuit lasted most of Monday afternoon, ending in a shootout with law enforcement that left Smith dead in the Interstate 10 median near Biloxi. His son died hours later in the hospital from injuries sustained during the incident.

A video captured what happened after Smith’s blue Nissan Altima stopped in the Interstate 10 median in Harrison County just west of the Woolmarket exit.

Smith’s car sits in the median with a patrol car backed behind it and a swarm of law enforcement vehicles parked nearby in the interstate. Several officers have their guns drawn and pointed at Smith's car.

Biloxi police said Smith was getting out of his car, but it isn’t clear in the video, since the driver's side door is on the opposite side of the car from the camera.

Smoke suddenly appears from Smith's car — possibly caused by a gunshot — and officers fire a barrage of bullets at the car.

The video ends before authorities reach the vehicle after the shooting.

In any situation, "an officer could have a split second" to make the decision to fire their gun, Deback said of the shootout at the end of the chase. He declined to elaborate further, as the investigation is ongoing.

Biloxi Police Chief John Miller said his department is handling the investigation of the shootout between Smith and law enforcement officers. He declined to specify Tuesday who shot Smith or how the baby sustained his fatal injuries.

Miller said his agency took on the shooting investigation at the request of the local district attorney because his officers were not involved. "The Mississippi Highway Patrol, the county and the surrounding cities were involved in the shooting aspect, so we were asked to lead the investigation," he said.