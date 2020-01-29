Programs to bring healthy food to low-income areas and fight homelessness will get a combined $900,000 grant from The Humana Foundation, a philanthropic arm of health insurance provider Humana Inc.
Healthy BR will receive $715,000 to provide fresh fruits and vegetables as part of the parish's Geaux Get Healthy Project. The initiative, which received a similar tranche of funding in 2018, targets neighborhoods where residents have limited access to a variety of affordable, healthy foods.
That includes the 70805, 70807 and 70802 ZIP code areas.
East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome welcomed the funding in a statement. She touted the program's success so far in adding eight new locations in North Baton Rouge where residents can purchase fresh food.
HOPE Ministries, an organization working to prevent homelessness, will receive $189,700 from the Humana Foundation to expand its workforce development program.
Each organization that receives a Humana Foundation investment has the opportunity to receive continued funding for up to three years based on the specific results achieved in their programs.