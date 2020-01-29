Mayor President Sharon Weston Broome, left, chats with Together Baton Rouge lead organizer Perry Perkins, right, before a press conference announcing the Baton Rouge Healthy Food Retail Initiative Tuesday Nov. 19, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La. The innovative financing program was created to attract supermarkets, grocery stores or other fresh food retailers into designated food desert areas of EBR parish, with the goals of 1) increasing access to affordable healthy foods; 2) promoting the sale and consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables; and 3) expanding economic opportunity and keeping dollars circulating in the community.