sldreadOur Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center staff is giving free lessons to schools, businesses and churches on how to use a tourniquet to stop a quick bleed injury.
The classes will cover how to respond in a trauma situation and how to apply a tourniquet with the materials they have on hand, OLOL communications specialist Caroline Isemann said in a Wednesday news release.
The effort is part of a national campaign called Stop the Bleed, which the National Security Council created several years ago.
Local groups can request classes through the OLOL website. A list of existing classes around the country can also be found online.