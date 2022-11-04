Lawmakers and a civil rights lawyer said Friday that they are furious — and need more answers — about a 20-month-old’s fentanyl death in Baton Rouge one week after child welfare authorities were warned about his family and four months after another toddler died in similar circumstances.
Jahrei Paul died on Halloween after the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services had received a warning about his family 10 days earlier, according to DCFS sources and case files provided to The Advocate | The Times-Picayune. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating his death; the East Baton Rouge Coroner said he died from acute fentanyl toxicity and that they are still running more tests.
“It’s just gut-wrenching,” said Senate President Pro Tem Beth Mizell, R-Franklinton. “I just think the level of patience of this is way beyond where it was six months ago… I don’t know how else we can look at how serious of a concern this is without bringing the leadership into question.”
State Rep. Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, said she plans to do her own investigation into what went wrong and that she "cannot allow any more continued failure." Paul's family lived in her district, as did 2-year-old Mitchell Robinson, who overdosed on fentanyl and died in June after warnings to DCFS.
“I will do everything in my human power to ensure that another child does not die, period, but especially from my district," Barrow said. "Certainly there are things that happen beyond our control but this situation was definitely in our control. There were supposed to be parameters in place so that what happened did not happen.”
Barrow said that depending on whether the failures in Paul's case "fall within the lap" of DCFS Secretary Marketa Garner Walters, she may call on her to step down. She also said the baby's death highlights the need to do more to address substance abuse and mental health problems in the community.
Others also said the latest death is a clear call for the need to oust Walters.
“Based on this tragedy, the secretary of the department needs to resign or be terminated,” said attorney Ron Haley, who represents Robinson's family. DCFS received three warnings about Robinson overdosing on fentanyl in the months before he died but failed to remove him from his home.
Haley said he will push for federal oversight of DCFS, which has happened in other states after child welfare mismanagement and abuses. New Jersey’s child welfare system has been under federal oversight for two decades.
State Rep. Jason Hughes, D-New Orleans, called for Walters’ resignation in August after Robinson’s case became public. He doubled down on that call Friday after learning of Paul’s death, saying that he learned about the tragedy from news reports instead of from DCFS officials.
“More excuses will be offered by Sec. Walters, but no accountability!” he posted on social media. “Change MUST come NOW!”
Gov. John Bel Edwards, who appointed Walters as DCFS secretary seven years ago, has stood by her through the agency’s past controversies. He said in September that he had “all the confidence in the world” that Walters and her team were the right people to lead the agency through its struggles.
But he also said he expected that changes to DCFS policies and staffing would help to “alleviate the situation and ensure those things don’t happen again.”
A spokesperson for Edwards did not immediately respond to messages Friday.
Walters and other DCFS leaders were summoned in August to testify every six weeks before the Legislature’s Senate Health and Welfare Committee, which has called oversight hearings for the department.
The committee’s chairman, State Sen. Fred Mills, said Walters told him Friday she was investigating the circumstances of the baby’s death. Mills, R-Parks, said he expected to learn more details in the next few days.
“Like all of us, she’s completely heartbroken,” he said.
DCFS spokesperson Catherine Heitman said Friday that they generally cannot comment on child abuse cases because of state law, but that if a fatality is linked to abuse or neglect, they can reveal more information.
“Despite our profound workforce challenges, we are fully committed to investigating cases according to best practices and to the best of our ability,” she said.