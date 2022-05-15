Creating a sixth majority-minority district on the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council could be impossible.
While the city-parish's racial demographics are pretty much 50/50 when it comes to the Black and White population, demographer Mike Hefner says the parish is still too geographically segregated to create the sixth majority-minority district that could even the power structure for the Black Democrats on the Metro Council going forward.
"I know a lot of people are looking at the overall demographics and seeing certain percentages, (but) I'm looking at it from a redistricting standpoint," said Hefner, of Geographic Planning and Demographic Services.
How East Baton Rouge Parish neighborhoods and voting precincts are so heavily concentrated when it comes to race is something Hefner says he hasn't seen this year in any of the other parishes in the state where he has worked on redistricting plans.
With the majority of the city-parish's Black population concentrated in neighborhoods north of Florida Boulevard, and areas south of Government Street primarily whiter, Hefner thinks it will be difficult to carve out another majority-minority district that would past the muster of federal redistricting standards, which require that council districts be within a 5% deviation of the "ideal district population" of 38,065 people.
Hefner said neighborhoods between Florida Boulevard and Government Street are the most racially diverse.
Hefner's take is not sitting well with many Black community leaders who sat in on the last redistricting workshop when Hefner first brought it up.
Gary Chambers Jr., a vocal advocate for North Baton Rouge, acknowledges that Hefner's summation of how the parish's population is geographically divided does illuminate something that he and other Black leaders already know.
But Chambers doesn't believe the status quo should remain when it comes to the Metro Council, where currently White Republicans hold the majority with seven seats to the five Black Democrats.
The discussion around how government bodies should look in the city-parish is based on 2020 census data showing that of the 456,781 people counted in East Baton Rouge Parish, approximately 46% were Black and about 54% were not Black — including other races and ethnicities besides White.
"The task of the council is to try and figure out how to build a map that reflects the demographics of this parish so we can alleviate the disparities that exist," he said. "They need to scrap the entire district maps they have now and draw up entirely new ones."
Baton Rouge NAACP president Eugene Collins sees Hefner's comments as an indication his organization will likely have to take the Metro Council to court as well to get the 50/50 representation he thinks the parish deserves.
"We expect to be in court over the Metro Council's plan just like we're going to court over the School Board map and the state Legislature's," Collins said. "We expect (the Metro Council) to do what they've always done and be unfair. We don't expect any of the White councilmen to want to give up power. We've thought from the beginning this wouldn't be a fair process."
At the last redistricting workshop, Hefner introduced a third proposed redistricting plan showing that the closest the council could get to another majority-minority district would be in District 8 which currently includes neighborhoods between Coursey Boulevard, Airline Highway and South Sherwood Forest Boulevard to the west; Old Jefferson/Tiger Bend Road to the south; O’Neal Lane to the east and South Old Hammond Highway to the north.
The district, currently represented by council member Denise Amoroso, is the most even racially. But Hefner said that trying to flip it into a majority-minority district disrupts the deviation percentages in the surrounding districts, thus creating maps that wouldn't meet the federal mandates they need to.
"Trying to do this just has a ripple effect on other districts," he said.
And he said stipulations within the Federal Voting Rights Act discourage the complete makeover that Chamber suggests.
"They don't want you to do that," he said. "That's an invitation for a lot of voter confusion when you totally wipe out a plan and come up with a new one."
Council member Cleve Dunn, Jr., one of the council's Black Democrats pushing hardest for another majority-minority seat, said he has asked Hefner for a proposed plan which creates the new minority seat first and then draw the lines for the remaining 11 districts after that.
"I have hope. I don't think it will be easy but it's something for us to consider and come back to the table to see if we can do it," Dunn said. "We gotta look at this more in-depth."