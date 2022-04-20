Two controversial housing developments on Wednesday were granted the rezoning classifications they needed to move forward from the East Baton Rouge Metro Council despite impassioned pleas from nearby neighbors of each to deny them.
The first was for a large subdivision in the southeast corner of the parish where neighbors said the proposed development didn't align with the rural character of the community. The other rezoning decision was for a new neighborhood in North Baton Rouge where surrounding residents expressed concerns over flooding and overcrowding schools.
The Metro Council in a 8-3 decision granted American Homeland LLC's request to have 60 acres of undeveloped land southeast of the intersection of Hoo Shoo Too and South Tiger Bend roads rezoned from agricultural rural to residential neighborhood, which would allow developers to build the nearly 200 homes that would make up the Woodhill subdivision.
Council members Denise Amoroso, Chauna Banks, LaMont Cole, Carolyn Coleman, Cleve Dunn Jr., Darryl Hurst, Aaron Moak and Jennifer Racca voted for the change, while Councilman Dwight Hudson led the opposing side, which also included council colleagues Brandon Noel and Laurie Adams.
Councilman Rowdy Gaudet was absent from Wednesday's meeting.
Despite staff's recommendation that the request be denied, the Planning Commission also approved the rezoning last month.
Neighbors have come out in vehement opposition to the development. Chief among their rejections is that the homes in Woodhill would be compact and built on smaller lots, which doesn't align with the rural characteristic of the area and its larger homes fronted by vast acreages of land.
How the development would impact flooding that already plagues the vicinity also came up, as were concerns about traffic worsening on two-lane Hoo Shoo Too Road.
Approximately 30% of the property falls with a flood zone.
Ahead of Wednesday's meeting, the project's engineer said the developers intend to include flood protection measures that have been approved by several outside engineering firms and commissioned a traffic study showing which showed that the development wouldn't impact surrounding traffic flow.
They also noted that the road is set for upgrades as part of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's MovEBR road plan.
Flooding concerns hardly came up Wednesday night from the more than a dozen neighbors who showed up in opposition. They focused more on their fight to protect the area's rural-agricultural feel.
"The character will be seriously diminished," Alfred Pickett III told the council. "This is a rural-agricultural area. Those of us who live out there, that's how we want it."
Hudson, in a five-minute slideshow presentation, outlined his opposition as well, noting that the city-parish should lead with infrastructure upgrades to address the flooding and traffic issues first before allowing such zoning reclassifications as the Hoo Shoo Too development.
"There's a correct way to do this and a wrong way to do this," he said. "I believe this item is the wrong way."
In her remarks supporting the development, Banks talked about smart growth and how that involved mixed land uses for urban communities.
"It's important for residents to understand character has nothing to do with how houses look, what size your land is, whether you have cows, chickens or all that," she said. "If you have 40 acres, you should hold on to your 40 acres, but you can't deny people who buy land around you who decide they want to do something different."
In a separate 8-2 vote, the council granted developer Nick Fakouri's application to have 53 acres of undeveloped land along Hooper Road, west of Hickock Drive, converted from "single-family A-1" to "single-family A-2" which gives him the ability to build more homes per acre for his proposed Belle Arbor subdivision.
Council members Hurst, Dunn Jr., Racca, Hudson, Cole, Coleman, Adams and Banks voted for the proposal, while Noel and Moak voted against it. Amoroso was out of the council chambers when the decision took place.
Nearly all of the property is located within a flood zone, sparking much of the opposition from neighbors. Fakouri has pledged to build a three-pond retention system to better divert stormwater on and off the property and installing bugger culverts that will put the development in line with 100-year flood mitigation standards.
All of which should keep flooding from happening in the nearby Comite Estates once the project is complete. The president of that neighborhood's homeowner's association voiced their support of the development.
"We have to trust the science of the engineers," Hurst told residents who still balked at the idea that the development would elevate flooding in the area.
The development is still fighting a stronger swell of opposition in the state Legislature where Sen. Bodie White, R-Central, is lobbying to have it carved out of Central's top-rated school district — a fight that Hurst said he intends to pursue as the bill moves through the legislature.
Officials from the school system argued Wednesday night that the estimated 300 to 400 schoolchildren expected to live in Belle Arbor once its built would overcrowd their classrooms.
Hurst pointed out that if that were really the case, the city wouldn't have approved all the residential development currently happening within the city limits.
"They just don't want kids from the unincorporated area coming to their schools," Hurst said Wednesday's meeting. "You needed them to create your school system and now you don't so you don't want the unincorporated area in your system."