Around 100 LSU students chanted “this campus is mine, protect me Title IX” as they wove through campus Monday afternoon, protesting LSU’s failure to investigate sexual misconduct from a former graduate student who fled to his home country of France despite being accused by at least seven women of sexual misconduct.

The protest was reminiscent of one on LSU’s campus nearly a year ago, when hundreds of students marched through campus demanding that LSU stop ignoring allegations of sexual assault, especially involving athletes. Since then, LSU has added more staff to the Title IX office to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct, released a report on its past failures and pledged to rebuild trust with students.

+6 An LSU French grad student was charged with rape, suspended for assault. Here's how he got away. She spent two and a half years wondering if she made the right decision after the night that had come to eclipse the happier parts of her life.

But at Monday’s protest, several students said that LSU has not done anywhere near enough to make them feel safe on campus, especially in the wake of the latest Title IX lawsuit filed against LSU. The lawsuit accuses several LSU administrators of allowing former graduate student Edouard d’Espalungue D’Arros to prey on young women for two years despite his 2018 arrest in Rapides Parish that later resulted in him being charged with third-degree rape.

After his arrest, two more LSU students accused him of rape, a third of groping, and a fourth and a fifth of sexual harassment. A professor said she repeatedly tried to report d’Esplaungue, but there was little response.

“When multiple women come forward about a man that was already arrested for rape, there should be no hesitation: get him away from students,” said LSU fourth-year student Miranda Albarez, prompting cheers from the crowd on Monday.

She spoke to the crowd that marched to Hodges Hall, which houses the LSU French Department where d’Espalungue worked and studied. Albarez is not a plaintiff in the lawsuit, but said that d’Espalungue sexually harassed her as well, making her fearful each time she was alone in his vicinity. She said she wanted to speak Monday on behalf of the plaintiffs who are anonymous Jane Does in the lawsuit.

“I should never have had the opportunity to meet him on campus, surrounded by other female students,” said Albarez, who met d’Espalungue at a campus event after his 2018 arrest. “He should never have been at that event in the first place and he should never have been able to run groups affiliated with LSU after what happened in 2018. But LSU did nothing in 2018 and for years afterward, so here in this building on the fourth floor, he stayed working for another year-and-a-half with little to no repercussions for his actions.”

LSU yanked him from the classroom after his arrest, but d’Espalungue continued to interact with undergraduate students through the LSU French Club, the LSU-sanctioned American Journal of French Studies, and through several other avenues, according to the lawsuit. He remained at LSU until an undergraduate student reported in September 2020 that he raped her, which resulted in a one-year suspension.

Attorney Mimi Methvin, who represents the six women who sued LSU over d’Espalungue along with the woman with the rape case against him in Rapides Parish, told the crowd Monday that LSU’s priorities were clear. She contrasted LSU’s perpetual lack of funding for Title IX with the $17 million buyout that LSU boosters plan to pay head football coach Ed Orgeron at the end of the season.

“The goal here is not to tear down LSU,” she said. “It is to repair it, to fix the problem, to make it the exceptional place that it can and should be.”

The group protesting called on LSU to immediately fire LSU French Studies professor Adelaide Russo, who LSU removed last week as chair of the French Studies department. Russo still holds her faculty position but is on sabbatical. She is one of the defendants in the lawsuit, which accuses her of repeatedly ignoring and downplaying complaints about d’Espalungue and says that she also told those who worked in her department that he was innocent.

“Hey, hey, ho, ho, Dr. Russo has to go,” was a frequent chant, and LSU student Kaleah Florence told the group that “there is no reason that Russo should still be working here.”

Faculty members also spoke up, expressing misgivings with LSU. Professor Leslie Tuttle read a statement on behalf of LSU’s women, gender and sexuality studies department that described a “dereliction of duty” in the ways that LSU administrators handled d’Espalungue’s case. The statement also applauded the survivors who came forward and the LSU professor who tried to warn about d'Espalungue — known as Jane Doe 6 in the lawsuit — as an inspiration.

Another history professor, Catherine Jacquet, blasted LSU’s lack of action over the past year, asking who had been held accountable amid sexual misconduct scandals that rocked LSU’s Athletics Department.

“I believe you, I’m listening to you and I hope that one day, this f---ing university will listen to you, too,” she told the crowd.

In response to the protest, LSU’s interim Vice President for Civil Rights and Title IX Jane Cassidy said in a statement Monday that her office is committed to using “trauma-informed practices” in response to every case reported to them.

“This protest is a reminder of our accountability to the students and employees at LSU and provides yet another opportunity for us to reflect and improve upon past practices,” Cassidy said.

After LSU suspended d’Espalungue in 2020, the woman whose rape case was pending against him in Rapides Parish said she was never notified about it. d’Espalungue then petitioned a Rapides Parish judge to travel to France for the 2020 holidays, and the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office did not object. The judge agreed.

d'Espalungue has never returned. France is one of many countries that does not extradite its own citizens who have been accused of crimes abroad.

But his decision to flee speaks volumes about him, Albarez said at the protest Monday.

“While a predator — specifically Edouard in this situation — may be big and bad in our heads, he is just a sad, small man who ran away when he got caught,” she said. “The more we speak out, the smaller he becomes. The more we speak out, the more attention this problem receives and the more LSU must answer questions.”