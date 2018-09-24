Metro Councilwoman Donna Collins-Lewis distanced herself Monday at a Baton Rouge Press Club appearance from coming out in support of a proposal to dissolve the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council and create separate councils at the city and parish level, and instead touted several changes being discussed for the city’s plan of government.

Among those changes being creating a city manager position, which she says would alleviate the day-to-day duties of the city’s chief administrative officer, and possibly devising at-large seats on the Metro Council as a way to address concerns of representation for the city’s black residents.

“To say yes to something like that, I’d have to look at what it would do financially to the city-parish, which I couldn’t say at this point,” Lewis said about the proposal to break up the Metro Council.

The push to dissolve the consolidated East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council, and create separate legislative bodies at the city and parish level, is being driven by officials with the local NAACP.

The NAACP was among groups that advocated for a black Democrat to be appointed to the seat of Republican Councilman Buddy Amoroso after he was killed in late June. That effort failed.

NAACP leaders have argued the black community in Baton Rouge isn't getting the representation it deserves on the 12-member Metro Council — which is comprised of seven white Republicans and five black Democrats.

White residents outnumber blacks parishwide, but black people make up the majority of the population within the city limits.

According to U.S. Census Bureau data, 48.1 percent of the parish's population is white and 46.5 percent black. In Baton Rouge, the black population is 55.2 percent while the white population is 38.6 percent, according to 2017 census population estimates.

NAACP state conference President Mike McClanahan said previously the group is prepared to collect signatures to force the issue onto the ballot but would rather the Metro Council put the proposal on the ballot for a vote.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and the Baton Rouge Area Chamber came out early and expressed opposition to the proposal, as did several councilmen.

At least two of the black Democrats on the council have previously echoed the NAACP's sentiments about more equal representation on the Metro Council but were also uninterested in dismantling the current governmental structure.

They instead are hoping recommendations out of the Plan of Government Committee will address ways how the Metro Council can become more representative of the city-parish demographics.

One of the proposals that has already been discussed is creating at-large seats on the Metro Council.