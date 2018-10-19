Trader Joe's recalled three types of salads in nine states, including Louisiana, on Thursday due to possible listeria or salmonella contamination.
The company announced on its website that corn used in the Mexicali inspired salad, BBQ flavored chicken and field fresh chopped salad with grilled chicken breast contained possibly contaminated corn.
Local store locations include 3535 Perkins Rd in Baton Rouge and 2949 Veterans Blvd in Metairie.
The company's release said that no illnesses have been reported and that potentially affected products have been removed from the store.
Customers who purchased any of the products are urged to throw it away or return it for a full refund.