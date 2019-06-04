PRAIRIEVILLE — A 45-year-old man anonymously left at an Gonzales hospital after being shot Saturday afternoon has died, Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies said Tuesday.
Deputies said that due to the man's death, they bumped up a criminal count against the accused shooter, a Prairieville man, to second-degree murder from an attempted count.
Morris Miles, 26, shot the man on Pookey Lane in Prairieville Saturday after an argument and then left the scene, deputies said in a statement.
While the injured man was still in critical condition, deputies arrested Miles initially Sunday on an attempted second-degree murder count. Miles was also arrested then on several other counts, deputies said: illegal use of a dangerous weapon, two counts of possession of a firearm by convicted felon, two counts of illegal possession of a firearm with possession of illegal drugs and drug counts.
Deputies said Tuesday that Miles was not the person who dropped off the victim at Our Lady of the Lake Ascension hospital in Gonzales on Saturday.
That person, whom deputies did not name but have identified, is not suspected of wrongdoing in connection with the shooting, deputies said.
Deputies also would not identify the victim on Tuesday ahead of a planned meeting with his family.
Sheriff's deputies and Gonzales police officers worked the case.
Miles remained in Ascension Parish Prison near Donaldsonville Tuesday afternoon without bail on the second-degree murder count having been set.