Some homeowners getting help from Restore Louisiana, the state's flood recovery program, can expect a check in the mail any day for full reimbursement of their repairs.

The federal government gave the state approval to reimburse some homeowners 100 percent for repairs they completed before entering the program, said Pat Forbes, director of the Louisiana Office of Community Development.

Officials will begin printing and mailing checks this week, Forbes said.

The latest expansion of the $1.3 billion homeowner assistance program is expected to provide 10,000 homeowners with an additional $110 million. It does not change who is eligible for assistance.

Until now, homeowners who have low-to-moderate income and have someone elderly or disabled in their household have been granted full reimbursement of money spent on repairs before they entered the state program. Homeowners in any of the other phases receive just 50 percent.

The Restore Louisiana Task Force, which oversees the disaster assistance program, voted to increase the reimbursement to 100 percent for all homeowners during its July 13 meeting. Gov. John Bel Edwards requested the change.

The Restore Louisiana program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.