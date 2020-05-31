Shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, protesters blocked part of Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge, prompting East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies to line the street in riot gear, opposite the protesters.
Some protesters walked up close to officers and were yelling at them. Others tried to keep things calm.
About 100 demonstrators were on hand by midnight.
The protest started peacefully after 9 p.m.
To start the protest, 40 people held signs and chanted along the busy road. East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputies, with their vehicles flashing bright blue lights in the middle of Siegen Lane, and Louisiana State Police troopers helped direct traffic and urged protesters to stay on the sidewalk.
Drivers honked their horns as they passed by.
At one point, a State Police SUV drove slowly alongside the group as it walked on the sidewalk.
Can't see module above? Click here.