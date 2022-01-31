The Southern University Police Department has issued an "all clear" for the Baton Rouge campus after a bomb threat targeting the university was found not credible.
However, the campus will remain closed for classes and normal operations through the day, the university said in a statement. Classes will resume as normal Tuesday.
Students who live on campus will be allowed to access dining and fitness center facilities.
Classes were canceled and students were told to remain in their dorm room until further notice, Southern University communications specialist Sylvia O'Bear said around 7:30 a.m Monday morning.
The campus was declared safe around 1:30 p.m.
Along with Southern University, five other HBCUs also received bomb threats Monday.
Albany State University, Bethune-Cookman University, Bowie State University, Delaware State University and Howard University were all targeted with threats.
"I will say that these are certainly disturbing and the White House is in touch with interagency partners including federal law enforcement leadership on this," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told a PBS News Hour reporter Monday morning.
This is the second time HBCUs across the country received bomb threats this month as Xavier University in New Orleans was one of at least seven HBCUs threatened on January 4 and January 5.
Nothing was found on any of the campuses that received threats, university officials said after their respective investigations.